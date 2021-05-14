Alan Shearer reacts as Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce wins Premier League manager of the month

Newcastle United head coach has emerged as April’s Premier League manager of the month after guiding his side to two wins and two victories last month.

The Magpies picked up eight points which proved enough in eventually steering them to safety, and not many would have seen them impressing against the calibre of opposition they faced.





Newcastle started the month with a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur before securing impressive wins over Burnley and West Ham United.

The St. James’ Park outfit ended April with a 1-1 draw with Liverpool, and they are now set to play Premier League football next season after March’s relegation scare.

Newcastle boss pipped Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa, Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Allardyce to the gong, and former Magpies striker Alan Shearer has taken to Twitter to react thus:

Newcastle were without a win in March and had won just two games out of 12 matches prior to their only victory in February.

The dismal run saw them come close to dropping into the relegation zone, with Fulham edging closer to overtaking them in the Premier League table at a point.

However, April’s form and a 4-2 victory over Leicester City this month sealed their safety, with Fulham and West Brom joining Sheffield United in dropping down to the Championship.

