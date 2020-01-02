Jose Mourinho takes a dig at Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has hit out at Tanguy Ndombele after his side’s defeat against Southampton.
The Londoners crashed to a 1-0 defeat yesterday and Tanguy Ndombele had to be taken off in the first half due to an injury.
Mourinho questioned the midfielder’s fitness and revealed after the game that Ndombele is always injured.
After the Saints game, Mourinho added: “He is always injured. you are full of hope. One game he is in and then he is injured. It is a concern.”
Previously, he slammed the midfielder after the Brighton game hinting that he simply didn’t want to play against the Seagulls and therefore he used the injury as an excuse.
He said: “I cannot say that he is injured because in five minutes we start a training session that you could watch from the stands and he will be training normally”.
It will be interesting to see how Ndombele reacts to these comments from his manager.
The Frenchman joined Tottenham earlier this season from Lyon and he was expected to make an immediate impact. Spurs paid a club-record fee of €62m plus €10m in add-ons for the midfielder.
Before his move to Spurs, Ndombele was regarded as one of the finest midfield talents around Europe. Although he has shown his quality in flashes, he is yet to deliver consistently for the Londoners.
His fitness has been a major issue since joining. The midfielder will have to work on his fitness if he wants to have a successful career at Tottenham.
There is no doubt that Ndombele is highly talented but it seems that he will have to prove his worth to Jose Mourinho now.