Jose Mourinho believes Manchester City’s B team can win the English Premier League title this season

Manchester City handed West Ham United a 5-0 trashing on Saturday to kick off their Premier League title defence on the most impressive of notes.
Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and co. will be looking to stop Pep Guardiola’s side from winning a third title in the row, but former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes even Man City’s B team have a chance of beating competition to the prize.
“Four teams. Man City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Man City’s B team,” Mourinho replied when asked who he thinks can realistically win the Premier League on Sky Sports.
“When I looked at City’s bench and saw the players that weren’t involved in the XI, I believe even their B team can win the title.”
While fans of the Etihad Stadium outfit would love such bold claims from Mourinho about their title chances, it won’t exactly go down well with Liverpool fans after watching their club narrowly miss out on the title last term.
The difference in depth made all the difference, and that could also be Jurgen Klopp’s undoing this season.
Spanish goalkeeper Adrian was the only major signing the Anfield outfit made during the summer transfer window.
Man. City, on the other hand, brought in left-back Angelino from PSV Eindhoven, Spanish defensive midfielder
Rodri from Atletico Madrid and Portuguese right-back Joao Cancelo from Juventus.
Liverpool won their season opener against Norwich City 4-1, but lost goalkeeper Alisson to a calf injury that could rule him out for many weeks.
That could deal a huge blow on their title chances, and it will be interesting to see how strongly they can challenge favourites Man. City for the top prize this time out.