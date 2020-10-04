Jose Enrique comments on Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool speculation

Jose Enrique has stated on Instagram that he does not think that Liverpool will sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain anytime soon.

The former Liverpool star has suggested that the fans of the defending Premier League champions need to stop hoping that the France international forward will arrive at Anfield.





Enrique believes that the 21-year-old forward’s salary will be too much for the Reds, and that manager Jurgen Klopp’s side are still a very strong team without the Frenchman.

L’Equipe reported in September that Liverpool are planning to sign Mbappe from PSG in the summer of 2021.

Superb signing for Liverpool

Mbappe is one of the best forwards on the planet and is a world-class player who would make Liverpool simply unstoppable.

True, the PSG star would be very expensive in transfer fees, and his wages would be massive, but having him at Liverpool would make the Premier League club the best and strongest team, at least in attack.

However, PSG are a massive club and are very wealthy, and they are not going to let go of the 21-year-old easily next summer.