Jorge Mendes working on James Rodriguez’ Everton move

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez is closing in on a move to Everton.

As per Daily Mail, Ancelotti has managed to persuade the player to move to Goodison Park. The Premier League side are in advanced talks to complete a £31million deal.





The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour at Santiago Bernabeu and he needs to leave the Spanish club in order to play regular first-team football.

Rodriguez can be a world-class player on his day and Everton would be lucky to have him.

Super agent Jorge Mendes is thought to be working on the transfer (via Sportwitness) and it will be interesting to see if Everton can wrap up the formalities this week.

Everton need to add more creativity to their side and Rodriguez would be a massive upgrade on the likes of Sigurdsson. He will add creativity, flair and technique to Everton’s midfield.

Furthermore, the Colombian is a direct threat from set-pieces and he could add a new dimension to Ancelotti’s attack.

The duo have worked together at Real Madrid and therefore it is no surprise that they are keen on a reunion at Everton this summer.

It will be interesting to see if the 29-year-old can make his mark in English football now.