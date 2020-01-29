Jean-Kévin Augustin reacts to Leeds’ comeback on Twitter

Leeds United pulled off a stunning comeback against Millwall last night.
The Championship giants came back from 2-0 down at home to win 3-2.
Millwall scored twice in the first half but second-half goals from Patrick Bamford and Pablo Hernandez sealed a memorable win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
The Leeds boss will be delighted with the character shown by his players. Leeds refused to give up and they were rewarded for the fight they showed.
New signing Jean-Kevin Augustin was in attendance and he seemed very impressed with the Whites’ performance and the atmosphere created by the fans.
The striker took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the game and the atmosphere. He also shared a video from the game.
He tweeted: “What a first special night for me here, and I haven’t even played yet. Atmosphere is incredible credit to you all”.
— Jean-Kévin Augustin (@33_augustin) January 28, 2020
The Leeds fans will be excited to see their new signing in action soon. Augustin will be expected to hit the ground running and he could make a big difference to their season.
Leeds are currently sitting on top of the Championship table and they will be determined to go all the way.