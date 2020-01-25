Jean-Kévin Augustin keen to join Leeds on loan

Leeds United are looking to bring in a striker this month.
RB Leipzig’s Jean-Kevin Augustin has been linked with a move to Elland Road.
According to L’Equipe, the Frenchman is keen on signing for the Whites and he wants to work with Marcelo Bielsa.
Augustin is currently on loan at AS Monaco but he isn’t too happy with his role. It will be interesting to see if Leeds can agree on a loan deal for him until the end of the season.
Leeds need to improve their attacking options and Augustin would be a superb signing. If he can regain his sharpness with Bielsa’s help, he will prove to be a very handy option.
Currently, Leeds are reliant on the inconsistent Patrick Bamford for goals. Eddie Nketiah’s return to Arsenal has hurt Leeds and they must bring in a proper replacement.
Augustin was very highly rated during his time at Leipzig and he has the talent to shine in English football. A fresh start at Leeds would be ideal for him right now.
He scored 20 goals in two seasons with the German club.
As per the reports, any deal for the forward would be a loan with an option to buy in the summer.
If Leeds secure promotion to the Premier League, they can easily afford to sign the striker permanently.