James Tavernier reveals Rangers were hoping to draw Manchester United in the Europa League last-32

Rangers will come up against Portuguese outfit Sporting Braga in the round of 32 of the Europa League following Monday’s draw, and they have got a big challenge ahead given the quality of the side.
Braga beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to the top spot in Group K, winning four and drawing two of their group games, and can’t be belittled.
However, Rangers wanted to draw Manchester United in the last-32 instead as they are brimming with confidence after an impressive campaign during the group stage.
“I know some lads maybe wanted Manchester United. Our job is to play Braga now. It is the first time that the club has played them, so that will be exciting,” James Tavernier told Sky Sports (as reported by The Sun).
“They’ll have good players because to top a group with Wolves, who’ve been fantastic during their campaign, is impressive. Our aim is to get into the last 16 and see where it goes.
“We believe if we play towards our best we will go toe-to-toe with anybody — so I have full faith with the boys and everything we do. I’m sure a trip to Old Trafford wouldn’t have been too bad — but I’m really looking forward to this.”
Rangers narrowly missed out on the top spot in Group G, and after beating Feyenoord and Porto at home and drawing both of them on the road, they will fancy their chances against any team in the competition.
Porto are currently second in the Portuguese top-flight, 17 points above eighth-place Braga, and Steven Gerrard’s men are favourites to advance to the last-16.
Man. Utd were drawn against Club Brugge, and both sides can still meet in the next round if they secure progression.
Rangers will love to test themselves against such a top side, and they will definitely get their wish should they make it to the quarterfinal of the Europa League.