Jadon Sancho trying to force Manchester United transfer

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

According to Dagbladet, the player is now trying to force his move to Old Trafford.





Manchester United have not been able to agree on a fee with the German club and Sancho missed the German Super Cup game against Bayern Munich earlier today.

There were reports that the winger missed out due to illness but Dagbladet claim that Sancho wants the move to happen and the player’s camp will now look to get the deal done.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the next few days.

Dortmund had asked United to agree to the asking price by the 10th of August. Selling Sancho now would be a mistake for them. They won’t have the necessary time to replace a key player like Sancho.

As for United, this will come as a boost to them. They will be hoping that the player can force Dortmund into a sale in the coming days. It would strengthen Manchester United’s negotiating position.

Sancho scored 20 goals for Dortmund last year and he is a world-class winger. If he joins United, he could transform their attack completely and turn them into genuine title contenders.