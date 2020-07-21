Jadon Sancho in advanced talks with Manchester United

Manchester United have been linked with the Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho for a while now.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the former Manchester City player is now in advanced talks with the Red Devils regarding a summer transfer.





Schira adds that Dortmund value the player at €120m this summer.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League giants can negotiate a lower fee for their attacking target. Apparently, Sancho is a priority for Manchester United and the player wants to leave the German club as well.

Sancho has been in fantastic form this season and he would be a tremendous coup for the Old Trafford giants.

He will improve them massively in attack and United could turn into genuine title contenders with him on their side.

Solskjaer’s men have already improved a lot since Bruno Fernandes’s signing and Sancho could have a similar impact if he joins the Red Devils.

The England international has 20 goals and 18 assists to his name this season and he is only 20-year-old. He will improve a lot with coaching and experience.

Regardless of the asking price, he could prove to be a sensational long-term investment for Manchester United this summer.