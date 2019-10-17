Jack Harper drops Rangers transfer hint

Getafe forward Jack Harper has refused to rule out a move to the Scottish Premier League.
The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Alcorcon but he has revealed to Daily Record that he would consider returning to Scotland with Celtic or Rangers.
The player has confirmed that his family are Rangers fans but he would consider a move to rivals Celtic as well.
Harper has claimed that Rangers are back challenging for the top honours under Steven Gerrard and they are a mythical club.
He said: “People in Spain don’t know how important both teams in Glasgow are. Both Celtic and Rangers are mythical clubs – 60,000 fans go to the games. My parents are Rangers fans; I am a little more neutral. I like to watch the derbies for the passion and intensity but I do not choose a side. I follow the league and more now Rangers have again become a strong team. They had problems, went down to the fourth tier and Celtic won eight leagues in a row. Now with Steven Gerrard, everything is going better. The league is becoming more powerful. I don’t think about it now. I have 12 years left in my career and anything can happen.”
It will be interesting to see if he returns to the SPL in the near future.
Harper joined Real Madrid in 2009 and he was highly rated back then. However, he hasn’t quite fulfilled his potential so far.
A move back to Scotland could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. He is only 23 and a fresh start could do wonders for him.
It will be interesting to see how he performs for Alcorcon on loan this season. If he manages to impress, he might get a chance with the Getafe first team in future.