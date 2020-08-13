Ismaila Sarr comments on future amid Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur speculation

Reported Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target Ismaila Sarr has suggested to Sans Limite that he is open to joining the Reds in the summer transfer window.

According to The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 65, August 9, 2020), Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing Sarr from Watford this summer.





The Daily Mail has clamed of interest in the 22-year-old Senegal international winger from Liverpool.

Sarr told Sans Limite: “Every day, like everyone else, I receive information like what I’m going to play for Liverpool, Manchester United… But really, for the moment, we have not yet discussed it internally.

“I admit that there are other agents who talk to me about proposals from important teams, but for the moment, I remain quiet in my corner.”

The winger added: “Liverpool are a really great team, everyone would love to play there. They won the Premier League this year and the Champions League last year.”

Leaving Watford

Watford will play in the Championship next season after getting relegated from the Premier League, and it is likely that the Hornets will sell some of their best players in the summer transfer window.

Sarr is still developing and progressing as a footballer, but the winger did well in his debut season in the Premier League in 2019-20.

A move to Liverpool would be very tempting indeed for the youngster, but he would stand a better chance of playing first-team football at Tottenham Hotspur.

According to WhoScored, Sarr made 22 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League during the 2019-20 campaign, scoring five goals and providing four assists in the process.

The youngster joined Watford from Rennes in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £40 million.