The latest NAP of the Day for 19 September on Sunday is Bohemian Birch, a 5/1 shot on the opening day of the Listowel Harvest Festival at 2:00.

Asking the SportsLens horse racing experts to pick out a fancy, this horse is their best Bet of the Day. Bohemian Birch posted two wins after making her racecourse debut at this meeting 12 months ago. She is one of two in this 2m 4f mares’ hurdle race for master Irish trainer Willie Mullins too. Discover why this six-year-old daughter of Mahler rates our NAP of the Day for 19 September and a bit of value at 5/1.

Why will Bohemian Birch win?

A still unexposed mare, Bohemian Birch has won two of her three career starts. She conceded tons of racing experience to the two home in front of her in an extended bumper here on debut. It was no surprise that Bohemian Birch learned plenty for the outing and delivered next time out at Sligo. Costalotmore, her Listowel conqueror, has also scored since over hurdles.

Bohemian Birch won going away over 2m 2f, staying on strongly for a 3 1/2 lengths victory over Top Bandit. The runner-up recently advertised the form by getting his head in front at Downpatrick on Friday. There was a similar margin back to Angels Dawn, placed in Grade 3 company over hurdles since, back in third too.

As Bohemian Birch then followed-up when tackling obstacles for the first time at Tramore, she clearly has plenty of ability. She stepped up in trip to 2m 5f that day last December and held subsequent Punchestown bumper winner Humble Glory by 2 1/4 lengths. The runner-up defeated the aforementioned Angels Dawn next time up and then chased home Fairyhouse Easter Festival handicap scorer Lady Breffni.

Stable companion French Made has been anything but straightforward to train, so isn’t exactly a solid favourite here. There is plenty more to come from the unexposed Bohemian Birch even if Mullins’ top jockey Paul Townend is aboard her rival. A £25 wager on her returns £150 with £125 profit. If she doesn’t win on her reappearance, then QuinnBet guarantee a refund as a free bet.

