The NAP of the Day for 18 September this Saturday is Indigo Times, an 13/2 fancy for the Cesarewitch Trial at Newmarket at 3:15.

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet for any horse racing bet through Quinnbet.

After getting together, the SportsLens horse racing tipsters picked out this horse as being their best Bet of the Day. Indigo Times looks a progressive stayer representing the David Simcock stable that has come into a bit of form in recent days. Read on and see why this four-year-old grey gelding rates our NAP of the Day for 18 September each way at 13/2 now stepped up to 2m 2f for the first time.

See even more free daily horse racing tips via the SBS Telegram group

Why will Indigo Times win?

A son of Alhebayeb, Indigo Times enjoyed a breakthrough success on turf on his penultimate start. Prior to that, he won an All-Weather staying handicap at Kempton running on well at the start of the June. The plan seemed to be to try and sneak into the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle later in the month under a penalty. It only proved enough for the consolation race, however.

Indigo Times ran well enough in that when a four-length sixth at odds of 20/1. He wasn’t particularly fancied for the Shergar Cup Stayers’ Handicap off 85 either. When cut 6lb of slack by the handicapper and down to his last winning mark, however, Indigo Times resumed winning ways. That came over 1m 6f on the July course at this venue.

He ran on well for a 1 1/4 lengths victory over Lucky Deal and had Brown Jack Handicap hero Speedo Boy a further neck behind in third. The way in which Indigo Times stayed on into second behind re-opposing rival Themaxwecan in the Royal Sussex Regiment Handicap at Goodwood off 2lb lower last time out augurs well for stepping up in trip again.

This is because he reversed previous form with Just Hubert, beaten a further 3 1/2 lengths back in third. Indigo Times now meets the winner off 1lb better terms with only three-quarters of a length to find. Hayley Turner gets a good tune out of him with 2 wins aboard from four starts together. Bet £12.50 each way (£25 in total) and get £122.50 back if Indigo Times win. If he places or finishes out of the frame, then QuinnBet refund the losing win part of the wager as a free bet.

Back Indigo Times at Quinnbet

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet this Saturday on QuinnBet

New QuinnBet customers taking a punt on horse racing this Saturday can get a £25 Free Bet. Join them and make a deposit, then just bet on any horse. If it doesn’t win, then Quinnbet refunds the stake as a free bet, up to £25.

On top of that, get 50 Free Spins in their online casino included in the deal.

How to Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet

Visit Quinnbet.com Sign up to them Deposit and bet If the bet loses, get a £25 refund (+ 50 Casino Spins)

Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet here