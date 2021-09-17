The NAP of the Day for 17 September this Friday is Ginger Du Val, a 5/2 chance in the mares’ novice hurdle at Newton Abbot at 3:03 today.

All SportsLens horse racing experts and tipsters agree on this horse being the best Bet of the Day. Ginger Du Val has run some smashing races in defeat; so, off revised terms, can get her head in front at the South Devon venue. That is why the five-year-old trained by Mel Rowley rates our NAP of the Day for 17 September at 5/2.

Why will Ginger Du Val win?

Ginger Du Val was a useful bumper performer in the French provinces. Off the back of her exploits there, she joined the Nigel Twiston-Davies stable. Although she didn’t fire in five starts for that yard, her fifth at Wincanton on hurdles debut doesn’t read too badly. Both the winner, On To Victory, and fourth home, Sufi, have won since.

The daughter of Rail Link joined her current handler after being sold by former owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede. Since then, Ginger Du Val has placed on all four of her starts. She chased home Pay The Woman at Worcester on her stable debut, then filled the same spot behind All Clenched Up at Uttoxeter.

On both occasions, Ginger Du Val was well clear of the remainder. She seems to have been unlucky in bumping into one over the summer. Ginger Du Val then ran third to Heartbreaker back at Worcester. Both the winner and runner-up have scored since, so against she found herself up against decent sorts under regular jockey Ben Bromley.

As Ginger Du Val now meets Bangor conqueror She’s A Novelty off 5lb better terms, she may be overpriced in relation to that re-opposing rival. Ginger Du Val should be better than a mark of 96, given her proximity to the now 111-rated Mulberry Hill on her penultimate start. Bet £25 on her and get returns of £87.50 if she wins. Should Ginger Du Val lose, then QuinnBet step in and refund the stake as a free bet.

