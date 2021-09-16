The NAP of the Day for 16 September on Thursday is Empirestateofmind, a 3/1 shot in the first division of the mile handicap at Ayr at 3:00 today.

Every one of the SportsLens horse racing experts decided this was the best Bet of the Day on the first of three days of the Ayr Gold Cup meeting. Empirestateofmind isn’t just a song by Alicia Keys but an in-form fancy for the John Quinn stable. He always sends a good team up to Ayr. This year that includes Empirestateofmind, a three-year-old gelding by Starspangledbanner. He rates the NAP of the Day for 16 September at 3/1, then.

Why will Empirestateofmind win?

Empirestateofmind has improved over the summer, posting better form on each of his last four starts. He comes into this mile handicap seeking a hat-trick too. Prior to consecutive wins, Empirestateofmind ran a fine third on the All-Weather at Wolverhampton. The winner, Colinton, followed-up next time out, so that form looks decent. Empirestateofmind then went one better at Beverley, going down by a nose.

He has since confirmed form with the third home, Ron O, at Thirsk. In-between those efforts, Empirestateofmind won going away at Musselburgh. Something clicked with him up in Scotland that day, and it was no surprise that he followed-up. Empirestateofmind won easing down at Thirsk when defeating his old rival, so looked value for plenty more than the winning margin.

This is the same class of race, so a 6lb rise in the weights simply may not be enough to stop him going in again. Quinn has his team in fine form with the yard posting a 20 per cent strike rate with its runners over the last 14 days. That combination of the stable going so well and Empirestateofmind going through a purple patch means he must be taken seriously.

The nature of his last two victories gives plenty of reason to believe he can defy a career high mark of 75 and notch the hat-trick. Jason Hart is back in the saddle too, so there is a lot to like about Empirestateofmind here. Take a £25 punt on him and receive £100 back if he wins. If Empirestateofmind loses, then QuinnBet return the losing stake as a free bet.

