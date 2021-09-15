The NAP of the Day for 15 September this Wednesday is Mostahdaf, a 13/8 fancy in the Fortune Stakes at Sandown at 3:30 today.

All of the SportLens horse racing experts felt this was the best Bet of the Day in the Listed mile contest at the Esher venue. Mostahdaf carries the Shadwell Estates silks in a race where that ownership has enjoyed a winner and a second in the last three years. The three-year-old son of Frankel represents in-form father-son training duo John and Thady Gosden. As the only previous course and distance winner in the line-up, Mostahdaf is our NAP of the Day for 15 September.

Why will Mostahdaf win?

Until Royal Ascot where he was badly hampered, this colt had a progressive profile. Wins in novice company at Newcastle and then a conditions contest at another All-Weather venue in Kempton came easily enough for Mostahdaf. He then stepped up on that form with a win at this venue over the trip and in the grade in the Heron Stakes. Mostahdaf stayed on strongly on soft ground, which he gets again today and prevailed by half-a-length.

He looked value for more than the winning margin over a previous Listed scorer in Highland Avenue. Mostahdaf also confirmed previous form with Imperial Sands, so connections had every right to step him up in grade. The St James’s Palace Stakes for three-year-old colts is always one of the hottest Group 1s staged at Royal Ascot. Mostahdaf got no run whatsoever on the grand stage sadly.

There was no way he could recover from being hampered against the far rail two furlongs from home. This represents a massive drop in grade, and the Gosden team have since given Mostahdaf a summer break to freshen him up. The stable is also in fine form, operating on a 34 per cent strike rate with its runners over the last fortnight coming into today.

With rivals including Accidental Agent, Bell Rock and Perotto withdrawn on the going, this looks a nice opportunity for some compensation. Mostahdaf could well resume his progress under a penalty, so that's why he's Bet of the Day for 15 September.

