The NAP of the Day for 13 September is Thunderstruck, a 4/1 chance in the staying handicap hurdle at Worcester at 4:00 today.

The SportLens horse racing tipsters got their heads together and agreed that this was the best Bet of the Day this Monday. Thunderstruck has a stamina laden pedigree and represents trainer Emma Lavelle of Paisley Park fame. Her yard does well with stayers, so a big run should be on the cards in the 2m 7f handicap hurdle at Worcester. With the stable in form, Thunderstruck rates our NAP of the Day for 13 September at 4/1 here.

Why will Thunderstruck win?

Lavelle’s seven-year-old Fame And Glory gelding has back form that suggests a mark of 122 should be workable. His second to Enrilo at Wincanton on hurdles debut in October 2019 still reads very well. That one went on to land a Group 2 and achieve a peak rating of 141 over the smaller obstacles. Enrilo was also first past the post in the Bet365 Gold Cup whilst still a novice chaser at Sandown on the final day of last season.

Thunderstruck was only beaten 4 1/2 lengths by this very useful type, and the front two pulled miles clear of the remainder. In more recent times, his rallying third to Coeur Serein at Newbury off 115 can’t be ignored either. Both the winner, now rated 136, and runner-up have scored since, which advertises the form nicely. First-time cheekpieces helped Thunderstruck resume winning ways when last in action.

That was around the turns of Fontwell over 3m 2f. Thunderstruck only needed pushing out for an easy 8 1/2 lengths victory over the re-opposing Drumlee Watar. Taking the runner-up’s 7lb claimer into account here, he only meets that one off 1lb worse terms. It shouldn’t be enough to reverse form, and this was not the original plan for Drumlee Watar who has won three times since their last encounter.

With the Lavelle stable coming into the day on a 40 per cent strike rate with its runners in the last fortnight, and Tom Bellamy again taking the ride, there are plenty of reasons to fancy Thunderstruck. A 9lb rise looks fair in relation to the 125-rated Drumlee Watar. Thunderstruck is thus the value play at 4/1 and that’s why he is the Bet of the Day for 13 September. If you bet £25, then you would make £100 profit if he wins and receive total returns of £125. Should Thunderstruck lose, then QuinnBet refund your stake as a free bet.

