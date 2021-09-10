The NAP of the Day for 10 September is Armor, a 6/4 shot in the 2:10 at Doncaster during the penultimate day of the St Leger Festival up in Yorkshire.

All of the SportLens horse racing experts looked through Friday’s action and decided that this juvenile colt is the best Bet of the Day today. Armor represents Al Shaqab Racing and the Richard Hannon stable in the Group 2 Flying Childers Stakes over 5f. Given that the yard has won this race four times since 2010, they know what it takes. It is for precisely that reason Armor rates the NAP of the Day for 10 September at 6/4 now eased in grade and back down in trip.

Why will Armor win?

One big box that this No Nay Never colt ticks is a previous success over the course and distance. That was on racecourse debut back in April where Armor prevailed by a length. The second and third from that Doncaster maiden have scored since, so the form looks decent. Armor then ran a fine fifth in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Runners were spread right across the track that day. The large field of 27 may not have suited Armor on just his second career start. He soon resumed winning ways, however, with Group 3 success in the Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood. This was a hugely impressive performance from Armor, who reversed Royal Ascot form with re-opposing rival Chipotle and Boonie, beating a number of previous Listed winners.

Connections were entitled to step him up in trip off the back that 3 1/4 lengths victory. Armor didn’t appear to get home over 6f in the Prix Morny at Deauville last month when finishing fourth, so going back to the minimum distance makes sense. That effort over in France far from disgraced him, and this is easier. On official ratings, Armor has 6lbs and upwards in hand on his 10 rivals.

Ryan Moore is back in the saddle too. That is a huge plus as he is 2-2 aboard Armor. There is simply nothing not to like about the profile of this juvenile colt for this two-year-olds only sprint contest. He looks a bit of value at 6/4, and that’s why Armor is Bet of the Day for 10 September here. If you bet £25, then your return is £62.50, but should Armor lose Quinnbet will refund your stake.

