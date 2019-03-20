Harry Kane lavishes praise on West Ham’s Declan Rice

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has heaped praise on West Ham’s Declan Rice.
The England striker claims that Rice is having a great season with the Hammers and he is ready to give his everything for the country now.
Recently, the midfielder switched his international allegiance and Kane says that no can blame him for his choice.
“I have been speaking to him over the last couple of days and he seems a great lad,” Kane told Sky Sports News (via HITC). “Again, enjoying his football and enjoying the season he has been having so far. He’s been having a great season with West Ham.
“The decision he made [to switch allegiances] is one that he thinks is going to be best for his future. No-one can blame him for that. He’s here and I can tell by just training with him for a couple of days that he will give everything for the country.”
Rice has been in fine form at club level and it will be interesting to see how he does at the international stage now.
His presence will improve the England team without a doubt. Southgate needed a reliable defensive midfielder in his side and the likes of Henderson and Dier didn’t manage to impress in the past.
He will be delighted with these comments from his teammate and an established star like Harry Kane.
Despite being a rival player at club level, Kane seems genuinely impressed with the youngster’s performances this season.
If he continues to develop at this rate, Rice has every chance of growing into a Premier League superstar in future.