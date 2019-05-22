Blog Teams Manchester City Guillem Balague says there is no truth in the Pep Guardiola to Juventus rumours

22 May, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester City, Site News

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been linked with Juventus following the exit of Massimiliano Allegri.

The rumours have been making the rounds for a while now, and the City boss has always denied them.

Pep recently led the Premier League outfit to an unprecedented domestic treble, defending the League Cup and EPL title in the process.

Despite the domestic dominance, Champions League success continues to elude the former Barcelona manager, though, and there have been some doubts over his future at the Etihad Stadium.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has addressed the rumours on Twitter, and he has also claimed that no new contract is being discussed.

Guardiola’s current contract at City expires in the summer of 2021, and it remains to be seen if he will put pen to paper anytime soon.

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Contact: adefunmo1@gmail.com