Graham Roberts hits out at Jenas for Dele Alli suggestion

Graham Roberts has hit back at Jermaine Jenas on Twitter for suggesting that Dele Alli should leave Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Tottenham star is not pleased that ex-Spurs midfielder Jenas believes that Alli should move away from the North London club in the summer transfer window.





Jenas told BBC Spor about Alli: “Right now it doesn’t feel like Jose Mourinho or Spurs is the place for him. I’d be looking to move on now.”

According to The Telegraph, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing the England international from Spurs in the summer transfer window.

As reported by BBC Sport, the 24-year-old was left out of Tottenham’s matchday squads against Southampton and Lokomotiv Plovdiv, although he started against Shkendija in the Europa League qualifier this week.

Not sure many these players if had that attitude towards tough periods would have last one minute under the great Bill Nic or Keith — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) September 26, 2020

Dele Alli should stay at Tottenham Hotspur

Alli may not have been at the top of his game for a while now, but he is a very good player who has a lot of potential and is hugely talented.

Tottenham should not cash in on Alli now or send him out on loan, and should keep the Englishman for one more season at least, as he could go back to his best.

According to WhoScored, Alli scored eight goals and provided four assists in 25 Premier League matches for last season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, the England international midfielder scored five goals and provided three assists in 25 league games.