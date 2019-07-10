Gerrard confirms Rangers are closing in on summer signing

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed that the club are looking to bring in a new defender this summer.
Speaking to Daily Record, he claimed that the Scottish giants are working on a permanent deal for the defensive target and he hopes to finalise the signing this week.
He said: “It will be a permanent deal for a defender. There is still a way to go but we have had some progress in the last couple of days. If things progress as they have in the last 48 hours, I’m hoping something will get done by the end of the week.”
Gerrard hasn’t named the player but Rangers have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old defender Simon Deli this week.
It will be interesting to see who comes in through the door next.
Rangers have made seven new signings this summer and the defender will be their eighth.
The Ibrox outfit need some depth in defence and the fans will be delighted to see a defender come in. Rangers will be hoping to challenge Celtic for the title next season and these signings will certainly help them.
It will be interesting to see if they can hold on to their key players now.
Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and his departure would be a massive blow for the Scottish side.