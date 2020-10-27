Gary Neville thinks Harry Kane looks happier this season

Gary Neville said on the Monday Night Football show on Sky Sports Premier League (7pm broadcast start, October 26, 2020) that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane looks happier now.

The former Manchester United defender, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, believes that Kane is happier at the way Spurs are playing now.





Neville said on the Monday Night Football show on Sky Sports Premier League (7pm broadcast start, October 26, 2020): “I watched Kane at points last season and I didn’t think he looked happy at the way that the team were playing. He looks happier now.

“There’s more passes, more possession, more playing to feet, more runners in behind and better players around him.”

Harry Kane Stats

According to WhoScored, Kane has scored five goals and provided eight assists in six Premier League matches for Tottenham so far this season.

During the 2019-20 campaign, the England international scored 18 goals and provided two assists in 29 league games for the North London outfit, according to WhoScored.

The 27-year-old striker also scored six goals in five Champions League games for Spurs last season, according to WhoScored.

Harry Kane is evolving

Kane is playing well for Tottenham and has formed a strong understanding with Son Heung-min in attack.

While the England international is still scoring goals, he is not always playing as the number nine during a game, with Son moving upfront in tandem with the 27-year-old.

The South Korea international forward has scored eight goals and provided two assists in six Premier League games for Spurs so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Kane is evolving as a footballer and is becoming as much as a creator of chances as a goalscorer.

This is great for Spurs, as it means that they do not have to rely on Kane as their main or only source of goals this season and beyond.