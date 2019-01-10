Gary McAllister believes Rangers’ December schedule took its toll on the squad

Rangers just returned from a winter training camp in Costa Adeje Tenerife, and assistant manager Gary McAllister believes the break couldn’t have come at a better time following a busy first half of 2018-19.
The Light Blues are currently tied on same points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table following the 1-0 victory over Brendan Rodgers’ side at Ibrox some fortnight ago, and the second half of the campaign promises to be more exciting when action resumes.
Rangers played nine games across all competitions last month, and the hectic schedule threatened to deal a huge blow on their title aspirations.
They were dumped out of Europe following a 1-0 away loss to Rapid Wien, while they could only win two of their first five league games.
McAllister believes the run of games took its toll on the squad, but he’s hoping the trip to the Canary Island will prove hugely beneficial.
“Yeah, you would probably look at our team selection at times and the fact that we couldn’t play a regular starting eleven was due to the fact that there was suspensions but also there were niggles,” the Rangers assistant told the club’s official website.
“We had picked up injuries purely down to the physical aspects and the demands on the players.”
The Ibrox outfit resume action next Friday when they visit Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Cup, and they will be looking to impress in the competition and in the league in order to boost their chances of silverware this season.