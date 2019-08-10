Gary Lineker reacts to Raheem Sterling’s performance against West Ham United

Manchester City kicked off their Premier League defence in perfect style, handing West Ham United a 5-0 thrashing at the London Stadium.
Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring after 25 minutes of action, and despite heading into half-time with just a 1-0 lead, Pep Guardiola’s men tore the hosts apart when play resumed, with Raheem Sterling putting in a masterclass and grabbing a hat-trick.
Sergio Aguero also got on the score sheet after converting from the spot, and City will head into next weekend’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur brimming with confidence.
Given the quality of their squad, the Etihad Stadium outfit remain favourites to win the league this term, and Sterling is set to play a huge role in their campaign.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was impressed with the performance of the England international forward against West Ham, and here is how he reacted to it on Twitter:
The progression of @sterling7 as both a player and a man is joyous to observe.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 10, 2019
Sterling ended last season with 25 goals in 51 games, with 17 of them coming in 34 league appearances.
The 24-year-old will be hungry to do more this term, and grabbing three goals on the opening weekend of the campaign is the perfect way to start.