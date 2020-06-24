Gary Lineker reacts to Leicester’s display against Brighton

Leicester were held to a 0-0 draw against Brighton at home last night.

Brendan Rodgers’ men went into the game as the favourites and they will be disappointed to have come away without a win.





The Foxes need to finish the season strongly if they want to play Champions League football next season and they cannot afford to drop points against significantly weaker sides like Brighton at home.

The home side were lucky that Schmeichel managed to save a penalty from Maupay. Things could have gotten worse for them.

Former Leicester striker and pundit Gary Lineker delivered a damning verdict on the game last night.

He tweeted that it was the worst Leicester have played under Brendan Rodgers.

Blimey, this is horrendous. Worst I’ve seen @LCFC play under Rodgers. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 23, 2020

The former Celtic boss has done a great job at the club so far and it will be interesting to see if he can turn it around.

Leicester looked rusty throughout the game and they will have to improve their precision and intensity in the upcoming matches.

The Foxes have the quality to do so and the players will be determined to bounce back with a win.

The draw against Brighton leaves Leicester with 55 points, four points clear of Chelsea in third place.