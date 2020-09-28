Gary Lineker reacts to Aston Villa win against Fulham

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Aston Villa’s win against Fulham on Monday evening.

Villa have got the better of Fulham 3-0 away from home at Craven Cottage in London in the Premier League.





Jack Grealish put the Villans in the lead after just four minutes, and Conor Hourihane doubled the advantage on 15 minutes.

Then in the opening minutes of the second half, Tyrone Mings made it 3-0 to the rising team and wrapped up all three points for his side.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Lineker was following the match, and he has given his take on the win for Villa, and so have Villans legend Paul McGrath.

Great start to the season for @AVFCOfficial. In the top 4 with a game in hand on the leaders. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 28, 2020

So proud of every single one of Aston Villa boys tonight, ran their hearts out for the cause. Every department brilliant display. Dean Smith , JT #Respect #UTV. — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) September 28, 2020

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Craven Cottage in London on Monday evening, hosts Fulham had 65% of the possession, took 16 shots of which three were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Villa had 35% of the possession, took 12 shots of which five were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

The Villans have now won all of three competitive games so far this season, following victories over Sheffield United in the league and Bristol City in the Carabao Cup.

Villa were in the top four of the Premier League after the win, but with Liverpool and Arsenal now in action, the Villans are currently fifth in the standings.