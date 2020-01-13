Gary Lineker reacts as Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi emerges as Nigeria’s Player of The Year

The Ballers Award have named Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as Nigeria’s Footballer of the Year following a great year with the Foxes and Super Eagles.
The 23-year-old beat Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Odion Ighalo and William Troost-Ekong to the gong, and he has taken to Twitter to share the news, thanking his Leicester and Nigerian teammates:
Its a great privileged to win Nigeria's best footballer of the year. I couldn't have done this by myself, I want to thank my teammates both in the National team and at Leicester City. Thank you to the organisers of The Ballers Awards and all the fans. Thank you 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/IMNyzsUt5n
— Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) January 13, 2020
Former Leicester striker Gary Lineker has reacted to the news on Twitter thus:
Officially a Baller. Much deserved. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/xIoPxjyOTc
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 13, 2020
Ndidi is currently out injured and isn’t set to return until next month after undergoing surgery.
His absence has dealt a blow on Leicester, and he was greatly missed during the games against Aston Villa and Southampton.
The defensive midfielder has featured in 20 Premier League games this term, failing to start just once, and boss Brendan Rodgers has to quickly find a way to plug the hole his absence that left in the midfield.