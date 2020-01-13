Blog Teams Leicester Gary Lineker reacts as Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi emerges as Nigeria’s Player of The Year

Gary Lineker reacts as Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi emerges as Nigeria’s Player of The Year

13 January, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Leicester, Site News

The Ballers Award have named Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as Nigeria’s Footballer of the Year following a great year with the Foxes and Super Eagles.

The 23-year-old beat Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Odion Ighalo and William Troost-Ekong to the gong, and he has taken to Twitter to share the news, thanking his Leicester and Nigerian teammates:

Former Leicester striker Gary Lineker has reacted to the news on Twitter thus:

Ndidi is currently out injured and isn’t set to return until next month after undergoing surgery.

His absence has dealt a blow on Leicester, and he was greatly missed during the games against Aston Villa and Southampton.

The defensive midfielder has featured in 20 Premier League games this term, failing to start just once, and boss Brendan Rodgers has to quickly find a way to plug the hole his absence that left in the midfield.

Photo: Patryk Klimala has arrived in Glasgow ahead of Celtic switch

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!!