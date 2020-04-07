Gary Lineker gives his verdict on Liverpool’s decision to make furlough U-turn

Liverpool reversed their decision to furlough staff onto the Government’s job retention scheme yesterday following the huge backlash from fans after they announced their intention to do so on Saturday.
Norwich City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur first made the decision, and many were shocked to see Liverpool follow suit.
However, the club’s owner John Henry and chief executive Peter Moore agreed they came to the wrong conclusion to make the initial announcement and some of the staff who were initially furloughed will now return to their positions.
Nevertheless, some believe Liverpool owners failed the club’s traditions and fans, and that changing their minds doesn’t even change that.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker disagrees, though, claiming their decision to quickly attempt to right the wrong is worthy of applause:
Disagree. Everyone makes the odd bad decision. Recognising a mistake and putting it right is something to applaud. https://t.co/jJypPymCXl
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 7, 2020
Liverpool owners will surely learn from what is another PR disaster going forward, but the players will have to take a pay-cut in order to help the club’s finances.
The coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on clubs’ finances, and it remains to be seen when normalcy will return.
Both Manchester City and Manchester United have decided not to furlough non-playing staff, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham and Co will follow Liverpool’s lead and reverse their decision.