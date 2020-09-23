Fulham join the race for Arkadiusz Milik

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik is a man in demand this summer.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t Sportwitness), Fulham have now joined Newcastle United in the race to sign the 26-year-old.





The London club are ready to discuss the transfer with Napoli now.

Apparently, Milik is valued at €25m and his suitors want the asking price dropped. It will be interesting to see if Napoli are willing to lower their demands in the coming weeks.

Milik is not a key player for the Italian outfit and he will be a free agent next summer. It would be wise of Napoli to sell the player now instead of losing him for free next year.

Fulham and Newcastle are certainly negotiating from a position of strength and they will be hoping to bring down the asking price.

Milik scored 14 goals last season and he would improve both teams immensely. He would be a significant upgrade on Joelinton at Newcastle. As far as Fulham are concerned, they are overly reliant on Mitrovic and Milik’s arrival will help share the goalscoring burden.

It will be interesting to see where the 26-year-old ends up eventually. He has been linked with a move to Tottenham as well this summer.