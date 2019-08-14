Fulham chief hits out at Tottenham for their transfer tactics

Fulham chief Tony Khan has hit out at Tottenham for their transfer tactics.
According to him, Spurs left it late to sign Ryan Sessegnon and that affected Fulham’s transfer plans.
The Championship side needed the Sessegnon funds to stay in line with the Financial fair play rules and they failed to bring in proper reinforcements because of Spurs’ delayed move for their former winger.
Sessegnon joined Tottenham on deadline day.
The Fulham chief revealed that Spurs started their pursuit of Sessegnon with low offers and then paid the asking price late in the window.
He said to Football London: “We had got three of our top four targets on loan but there was still a lot of uncertainty about what we could do in the rest of the window after we got Ivan Cavaleiro, Anthony Knockaert and Harry Arter. It turned out we were not able to buy any players because this transaction had been held up. And when I finally got an offer it was so ridiculously low that I had to make it super clear that we were not going to take a penny less our asking price, which is exactly what we got.”
Khan added: “I wish it had not taken so long. People have said ‘you knew you were going to get the money, why did you not go out and spend it?’ No, until we had every penny in hand I was not going to go out and spend it. It was not until the middle of the afternoon on deadline day that we actually had a signed agreement. There were multiple breakdowns in the closing days.”
It will be interesting to see how Fulham perform in the Championship this season. It is clear from Tony Khan’s comments that they are not too happy with their transfer business.
Having said that, Fulham spent a lot of money on new players last summer and they should be able to fight for the Championship with their existing squad.
Meanwhile, Tottenham have had an impressive window and they managed to bring in the likes of Ndombele, Lo Celso and Clarke alongside Sessegnon this summer.