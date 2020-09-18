Fulham and Everton keen on Torino defender Gleison Bremer

Everton have been linked with a move for the Torino defender Gleison Bremer earlier this month and it seems that Fulham have joined the chase as well as per Tutto Mercato Web.

We covered Everton’s interest in the player earlier and it will be interesting to see if Fulham can beat the Toffees to the defender’s signature in the coming weeks.





It is no secret that Fulham need to improve at the back and Bremer could prove to be a decent addition for them. Scott Parker’s side were comfortably beaten in their season-opener and they must look to improve the squad before the window closes.

Bremer has done well for Torino and the 23-year-old could be a useful option for the Londoners.

Meanwhile, Everton need to tighten up at the back as well and they have been linked with a number of centre backs already.

It remains to be seen who makes the first move for Bremer this summer. Both clubs have the resources to pull off a transfer like this.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s presence at Everton could tempt the player to move to Goodison. The Italian is a world-class manager and he has an exciting project at his disposal.

Fulham on the other hand are a work in progress and there are no guarantees that they will beat the drop this season.