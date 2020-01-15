Fernando Llorente won’t rule out Tottenham return

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Fernando Llorente this month.
Star striker Harry Kane is out with an injury and Mourinho needs a recognised goalscorer. It will be interesting to see if the Londoners re-sign the Spaniard as Kane’s short term replacement.
As per Mundo Deportivo (translated by Sportwitness), the player wouldn’t rule out the possibility of signing for Spurs. Apparently, he is unhappy with his situation at Napoli and he is looking to play more often.
Llorente could prove to be a decent addition for the Premier League side. He will add presence and goals to the side. His arrival will allow Mourinho to take a direct route as well.
The Spaniard is very good in the air and he can hold the ball up too.
Furthermore, Llorente should be able to make an immediate impact as well. He has played in the Premier League before with Spurs and he knows the club and the league.
He is likely to adapt immediately and that would be beneficial for the Londoners.
Llorente has scored 4 goals in 18 games for Napoli this season and it will be interesting to see if he returns to the Premier League in the coming days.