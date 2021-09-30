FC Koln will be looking to pick up a win over minnows Greuther Fuerth in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Watch and bet on FC Koln vs Greuther Fuerth live on Friday, 1st October, 19:30 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Koln are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive draws in all competitions and they will be desperate for the three points. Meanwhile, the visitors are still winless in the Bundesliga this season.

FC Koln vs Greuther Fuerth team news

Koln will be without Jannes Horn and Tim Lemperle due to injuries.

The away side will be without Gideon Jung and Jessic Ngankam.

Koln: Holn; Schmitz, Kilian, Czichos, Hector; Skhiri, Kainz, Ljubicic, Duda; Andersson, Modeste

Greuther Fuerth: Burchert; Meyerhofer, Bauer, Viergever, Willems; Griesbeck, Seguin, Green; Itten, Nielsen, Dudziak

FC Koln vs Greuther Fuerth form guide

The home side are unbeaten in their last four games but they have failed to win any of them. The fans will be expecting a return to winning ways here.

Koln are unbeaten in their last six matches against tomorrow’s opposition.

Meanwhile, Greuther Fuerth have lost their last four league games in a row and they will be devoid of confidence here.

FC Koln vs Greuther Fuerth betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for FC Koln vs Greuther Fuerth from bet365:

Match-winner:

FC Koln – 9/20

Draw – 10/3

Greuther Fuerth– 6/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 10/17

Under – 19/12

FC Koln vs Greuther Fuerth prediction

Koln are undoubtedly the favourites here despite the fact that they are winless in their last four outings. Greuther Fuerth are in abysmal form right now and they have conceded 16 goals in six league games so far this season.

Prediction: Koln to win.

Get Koln to win at 9/20 with bet365

How to watch FC Koln vs Greuther Fuerth Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch FC Koln vs Greuther Fuerth live online from 19:30 BST on Friday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365