Fabrizio Romano has bad transfer news for Leeds United fans

Fabrizio Romano has claimed on Twitter that Jens Petter Hauge wants to join AC Milan, meaning that Leeds United could miss out.

The well-known and well-respected football journalist has stated that Milan are confident of signing the 20-year-old winger from FK Bodo/Glimt.





Last week, Calciomercato reported that Leeds were leading the race for the Norwegian youngter, but it seems that he is heading to Italian giants Milan instead.

AC Milan and Jens-Petter Hauge agents have been in direct contact today. Milan are ‘confident’ to sign the Norvegian winger on a permanent deal from Bodø – he’d join immediatly and he’d not stay at Bodø until January.

Hauge is keen to join Milan.

Talks now at final stages. 🔴⚫️ https://t.co/VHS93K2N2q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2020

Leeds United have other transfer targets

Romano’s claim about Hauge is bad news for Leeds and their fans, but the Premier League club do have other transfer targets.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly looking for a new winger, and he has at least two players in mind other than Hauge.

The Sun has reported that Leeds want to sign 22-year-old Wales international winger on loan from Manchester United.

The same report has claimed that if the Whites are unable to sign James, then they will try for former Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, who is a key player at Rangers.

While Hauge would be a good signing for Leeds at the right price, he is only 20 years of age, while Kent and James are more established.