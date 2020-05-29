FA Cup Schedule: provisional dates, fixtures for QF, SF and Final announced

The FA have confirmed today that the remaining matches of the 2019-20 FA Cup will go ahead after the Premier League decided to restart on June 17.

A provisional restart date for the 2019-20 Emirates FA Cup has been announced after the competition came to an abrupt halt due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Some provisional dates for your diary… 👀#EmiratesFACup — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 29, 2020

With the number of deaths keeping on rising in the country, as also elsewhere, it looked like football will fail to restart and the competition will have to be scrapped completely.

However, after the Premier League decided to restart the season from June 17th, the FA have announced that the FA Cup quarter-finals will now take place over the weekend of Saturday 27 June and Sunday 28 June.

FA Cup Dates & Fixtures

Quarterfinals

Leicester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Norwich City v Manchester United

The Emirates FA Cup semi-finals will take place across the weekend of Saturday 11 July and Sunday 12 July, with the Emirates FA Cup Final on Saturday 1 August.

Norwich City are likely to get relegated this season but they can still make it a memorable campaign if they beat Manchester United and go on to lift the trophy.

Sheffield United are knocking on the doors of European qualification and what a story it would be if they can make it to the final of the FA Cup as well.

At the same time, depending on the results, we could have a pulsating semi-final clash between both the London and Manchester clubs.