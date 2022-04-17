Chelsea Team News and Predicted Lineup against Crystal Palace

For Chelsea, FA Cup is their last remaining chance of winning some silverware and we expect them to go for the jugular

Following Manchester City’s elimination at the hands of Liverpool, Chelsea know who they will face if they are able to sort out Crystal Palace.

Following their Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid, Thomas Tuchel’s men only have the FA Cup to fight for. They lost the competition in 2020 and 2021 and would be hoping for a different turn of events this time around.

Palace will definitely not be an easy opponent to tackle. Patrick Vieira’s men have a chance of making history. The Eagles have played good football in recent months and would love to reach only their third final of the competition.

Chelsea Team News

The Blues will remain without Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell. Romelu Lukaku hasn’t recovered from an Achilles issue. Ross Barkley has recovered from illness but is unlikely to start.

Timo Werner has shown great form in his last two outings and could be handed another start which means that Hakim Ziyech might stay on the bench.

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI against Crystal Palace

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Havertz