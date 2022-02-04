Peterborough United vs QPR live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday afternoon, Peterborough United and Queens Park Rangers take a break from Championship play to compete for a place in the FA Cup fifth round.

Peterborough United vs QPR Live Stream

bet365 is one of the only places in the UK you can watch Peterborough United vs QPR live.

To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Peterborough United vs QPR Preview

This season, Peterborough has struggled. Darren Ferguson’s team is now 22nd in the EFL Championship, having lost three of their past five games in all competitions. With a win over QPR on Saturday, they’ll try to turn things around.

QPR, on the other hand, has been on a roll recently. Mark Warburton’s side are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions and are coming off a 4-0 victory over Reading. On Saturday, they should be confident in their ability to defeat Peterborough.

When does Peterborough United vs QPR kick-off?

The Peterborough United vs QPR will kick off at 20:00 on 5th February 2022 at Weston Homes Stadium.

Peterborough United vs QPR Team News

Peterborough United Team News

Peterborough will be without Dan Butler.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Cornell; Kent, Thompson, Knight; Mumba, Fuchs, Norburn, Coulson; Szmodics; Morton, Clarke-Harris

QPR Team News

QPR has not reported any injuries so far however Andre Gray, Ilias Chair, and Seny Dieng will be unavailable for the game.

QPR possible starting lineup:

Marshall; Sanderson, Dickie, Barbet; Kakay, Hendrick, Johansen, Wallace; Thomas; Austin, Willock