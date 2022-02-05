Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

In the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City will face a battle in an all-East Midlands clash.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City, bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with bet365 and watch the Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Preview

Last Sunday, the hosts suffered their first defeat of the season in all categories, when Cardiff City defeated them 2-1 in a Championship match. After defeating Arsenal in the previous round, with Lewis Grabban’s 83rd-minute winner, they earned a date with the incumbent champions.

The Foxes remain unbeaten in all competitions in 2022, and their last Premier League match was a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion. With a 4-1 win over Watford City last month, they qualified for the fourth round.

When does Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City kick-off?

The Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City will kick off at 21:00 on 6th February 2022 at City Ground.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Team News

Nottingham Forest Team News

Loïc Mbe Soh, Alex Mighten, Joe Lolley, and Joe Worrall are injured for Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Samba; Spence, Figueiredo, McKenna, Lowe; Cafu, Colback; Johnson, Garner, Zinckernagel; Davis

Leicester City Team News

Leicester City will head into the game without Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Wesley Fofana, Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne, and Jamie Vardy.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Ward; Justin, Amartey, Vestergaard, Thomas; Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Perez