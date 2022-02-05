Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

In the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City will face a battle in an all-East Midlands clash.
Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Live Stream
Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Preview
Last Sunday, the hosts suffered their first defeat of the season in all categories, when Cardiff City defeated them 2-1 in a Championship match. After defeating Arsenal in the previous round, with Lewis Grabban’s 83rd-minute winner, they earned a date with the incumbent champions.
The Foxes remain unbeaten in all competitions in 2022, and their last Premier League match was a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion. With a 4-1 win over Watford City last month, they qualified for the fourth round.
When does Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City kick-off?
The Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City will kick off at 21:00 on 6th February 2022 at City Ground.
Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Team News
Nottingham Forest Team News
Loïc Mbe Soh, Alex Mighten, Joe Lolley, and Joe Worrall are injured for Nottingham Forest.
Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:
Samba; Spence, Figueiredo, McKenna, Lowe; Cafu, Colback; Johnson, Garner, Zinckernagel; Davis
Leicester City Team News
Leicester City will head into the game without Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Wesley Fofana, Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne, and Jamie Vardy.
Leicester City possible starting lineup:
Ward; Justin, Amartey, Vestergaard, Thomas; Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Perez