Cambridge United vs Luton Town live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Cambridge United will play Championship side Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, looking to cause another surprise.
Cambridge United vs Luton Town Live Stream
Cambridge United vs Luton Town Preview
The home side qualified for this stage because of a 1-0 away victory over Premier League side Newcastle United in January. Joe Ironside’s goal in the 56th minute gave the League One side a memorable cup victory.
The Hatters are coming off a 1-0 win over Swansea City in the EFL Championship. Harry Cornick came off the bench to assist his team wins all three points in Wales.
In League One, Cambridge United was defeated 2-0 by Bolton Wanderers. Amadou Bakayoko and Oladapo Afolayan both scored in the second half to assist their team win.
When does Cambridge United vs Luton Town kick-off?
The Cambridge United vs Luton Town will kick off at 18:30 CET on 5th February 2022 at Abbey Stadium.
Cambridge United vs Luton Town Team News
Cambridge United Team News
Cambridge United has reported the injury of Jack Iredale.
Cambridge United possible starting lineup:
Mitov; Williams, Okedina, Sherring, Dunk; Digby, Worman; Knibbs, May, Brophy; Tolaj
Luton Town Team News
Luton Town has not reported any injury or suspension concerns yet.
Luton Town possible starting lineup:
Steer; Naismith, Osho, Lockyer; Bree, Mendes, Berry, Lansbury, Bell; Hylton, Jerome