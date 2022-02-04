Wolves vs Norwich City live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday afternoon, Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Norwich City in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Molineux.

Wolves vs Norwich City Live Stream

If want to watch Wolves vs Norwich City, bet365 has got you covered with a live stream of the game.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with bet365 and watch the Wolves vs Norwich City live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer and watch ALL FA Cup games this season.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Wolves vs Norwich City Preview

Wolves will be hoping to repeat their 1-2 Premier League victory over Brentford.

Wolverhampton Wanderers had 50% possession and 7 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Joo Moutinho and Rben Neves scored for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On the other hand, Norwich City will enter the encounter on the back of a 0-3 Premier League victory against Watford in their previous match.

Norwich City had 32% possession and 7 shots on goal, two of which were on target. Josh Sargent was Norwich City’s only goal scorer.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

When does Wolves vs Norwich City kick-off?

The Wolves vs Norwich City will kick off at 16:00 CET on 5th February 2022 at Molineux Stadium.

Wolves vs Norwich City Team News

Wolves Team News

Wolves will head into the game without Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Neto, Jonny Willy Boly, and Hwang Hee-chan.

Wolves possible starting lineup:

Ruddy; Kilman, Coady, Gomes; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Chiquinho, Podence; Silva

Norwich City Team News

Jakob Sörensen is injured for Jakob Sörensen whereas Andrew Omobamidele, Lukas Rupp, Mathias Normann, and Billy Gilmour are doubtful for the match.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Gunn; Byram, Kabak, Gibson, Giannoulis; Sargent, McLean, Lees-Melou, Rashica; Pukki, Idah