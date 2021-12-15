Barrow will welcome the opponent team on Thursday, 16th December 2021 at Dunes Hotel Stadium.

Barrow vs Ipswich Town Preview

Barrow managed to get a 2-0 win against Swindon Town in League Two. This victory helped the team to secure 19th position in the table.

On the other hand, Ipswich played the match against Wigan Athletic, but the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Moreover, Ipswich stands in 12th place in the League One Table, having 28 points from 22 matches.

Barrow vs Ipswich Town Team News

Barrow possible starting lineup:

Farman; Jones, Ellis, Grayson; Brown, Banks, White, Brough; Stevens, Zanzala, Gotts

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Vincent-Young, Edmundson, Burgess, Donacien; Chaplin, Evans, Morsy, Edwards; Bonne, Pigott

Barrow vs Ipswich Town Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Barrow vs Ipswich Town from Bet365:

Match Winner

Barrow: 29/10

Draw: 12/5

Ipswich: 1/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 23/20

Under: 73/100

Barrow vs Ipswich Town Prediction

Barrow has been showing a good performance in the past, therefore most football betting sites believe that Barrow will win the match.

Prediction: Barrow to win at 29/10.

