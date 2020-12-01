FA Cup 3rd-Round Draw: Tv info, Dates, Live Stream, Key Fixtures

The FA Cup will resume next month when the third round of club football’s oldest competition is contested, and you can watch all FA Cup games live online.

FA Cup Third-Round Draw





Dates: All the games will be played between January 8 and January 11

There will be no replays this season, and any ties that are level after 90 minutes will go to extra-time and, if necessary, penalties.

Time: 7.10 BST

Tv info: BT Sport/ BT Sport YouTube

3rd-Round Fixtures:

Huddersfield v Plymouth

Southampton v Shrewsbury

Chorley v Derby County

Marine v Tottenham

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Stockport County v West Ham

Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth

Manchester United v Watford

Stevenage v Swansea

Everton v Rotherham

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff

Arsenal v Newcastle

Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall

Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

Stoke City v Leicester City

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

Crawley Town v Leeds United

Burnley v MK Dons

Bristol City v Portsmouth

QPR v Fulham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Manchester City v Birmingham City

Luton Town v Reading

Chelsea v Morecambe

Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich City v Coventry City

Blackpool v West Brom

Newport County v Brighton

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town

Fairly tale draw for Spurs

Tottenham will take on eighth-tier side Marine at Rossett Park, and once again it brings to life the romance of the cup competition.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been paired with the Northern Premier League Division One North West side who won against Havant & Waterlooville in the second round.

If the part-timers pull off a miracle result against Spurs, it will be considered as one of the greatest shocks in the competition’s history.

Villa Park prepares for another titanic battle

The last time when the reigning Premier League champions visited Villa Park, Dean Smith’s Aston Villa stunned everyone with a 7-2 victory.

It will be interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp prepares for this game, but another goal-fest should be a pure delight for the fans. The Reds will be looking to take revenge, which further makes the tie mouthwatering.

All Premier League tie

Holders Arsenal will begin their defence when they take on Newcastle United at home. Mikel Arteta’s side have been inconsistent in the league, but a cup win once again will be a massive boost for the club.

Wolves will face Crystal Palace at Molineux and it promises to be a cracker as well.

Other notable fixtures

Manchester United will host Championship outfit Watford, while Chelsea, last season’s finalists, will take on Morecambe at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City will take on the struggling Birmingham City at the Etihad, and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can cause an upset.

Blackburn Rovers will face League One outfit Doncaster Rovers, while non-league hopefuls Chorley have been handed a mouthwatering fixture against Wayne Rooney’s Derby County – currently bottom of the Championship.

Crawley Town will face Leeds at home, while Everton will take on Rotherham who are struggling in the Championship.