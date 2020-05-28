Everton’s relationship with Barcelona could help them seal Todibo transfer

Everton have been linked with Jean-Clair Todibo for a while now.

The young Barcelona defender is on loan at Schalke right now and he has shown a lot of potential this season.

His performances have attracted Everton’s interest and it will be interesting to see if the Toffees can secure his services soon.

As per Mundo Deportivo (via Sportwitness), the player is on Everton’s agenda this summer and he would cost around €25m.

The Toffees can certainly afford to pay that if they are truly keen on the player.

Barcelona are looking to raise some funds by selling some of their fringe players. Todibo is not a key member of the first team and he is likely to be sold if a good offer comes in.

A move to Everton would be ideal for him as well. He will get to sort out his long term future and finally concentrate on football.

Also, a world class manager like Carlo Ancelotti could help him improve and develop as a player.

The report adds that the good relationship between Everton and Barcelona could help them sign the young defender this summer.

The two clubs have worked on a number of deals recently. Everton signed Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes from the Catalan giants.