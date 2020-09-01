Everton will have to pay £25 million for James Rodríguez

Everton are still in talks with Real Madrid regarding the signing of James Rodriguez.

The 29-year-old Colombian attacking midfielder has fallen out of favour at the Spanish club and he needs to leave in order to play regular first-team football.





Rodriguez has worked with Carlo Ancelotti twice before and the Italian manager is keen on a reunion once again.

Everton need a quality attacking midfielder like Rodriguez and the 29-year-old should prove to be a wise investment.

It remains to be seen if the Premier League side can agree on the financial side of the transfer soon.

According to The Times, Real Madrid want £25 million for the 76-cap international and the terms/structure of the deal is still being discussed.

Rodriguez will add creativity and goals today everything midfield and his vision in the final third will help the goal scorers –Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Rodriguez needs to join a club where he can play regularly and he would benefit from working with a manager who trusts in his ability.

Playing for Carlo Ancelotti next season could help resurrect the Colombian’s career once again.

The Italian admires his talent and he is likely to give him the chances he needs to regain his form and confidence next season.