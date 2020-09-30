Everton vs West Ham confirmed starting lineups

Everton host West Ham United in the Carabao Cup tonight and they will be hoping to continue their impressive start to the season with another win here.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have been outstanding in the league games so far and they will be looking to end their long wait for silverware this season. The Carabao Cup is perhaps their best chance of winning a trophy and the players will be determined to step up and deliver in this competition.





Meanwhile, West Ham are in a rough patch and they will be hoping that a win tonight can give the fans a lift. It will be interesting to see if they can contain the Everton attack and put away their chances here.

Here are the confirmed starting lineups.

Everton: Pickford, Kenny, Keane, Digne, Nkounkou, Allan, Delph, Sigurdsson (c), James, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Lossl, Mina, Coleman, Doucoure, Davies, Bernard, Iwobi.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨@MrAncelotti has made two changes to his starting XI from the previous #CarabaoCup round, with @jamesdrodriguez and Allan coming into the line-up. #UTT ✊ — Everton (@Everton) September 30, 2020

📋 Back in Cup action again tonight, and here’s how we line up! 🅲 Noble returns

⚒ Rice slots into defence

🇫🇷 Haller up top#EVEWHU pic.twitter.com/1Qf5qkUz5W — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 30, 2020

Everton have put forward a strong team with the likes of Allan, James and Richarlison starting and the fans will be expecting a big performance from their players.

West Ham might not be at their best right now but they are more than capable of pulling off a good result here. They showed their quality against Wolves and the Hammers will be looking to put together an impressive run now.