Everton submit offer for Jean-Clair Todibo

Everton have been linked with the Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo in the recent weeks.

Now reports (via Sportwitness) claim that the Toffees have offered around €25m for the player.

Barcelona view the offer as an attractive one as they initially valued the player at around €22m.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can secure his services in the coming weeks.

Juventus are keen on the player as well and they could offer Barcelona a swap deal with one of their own players in exchange.

Todibo is a talented young player who would improve Everton defensively. Furthermore, a manager like Carlo Ancelotti could develop him into a star in future.

It remains to be seen what the player decides in the end. For him, a move to Everton would be ideal.

He is unlikely to get first-team chances at Barcelona or Juventus. Everton could give him that platform next season.

Ancelotti has worked wonders with young talents like Calvert-Lewin already and he could help Todibo fulfill his potential at Goodison Park.

In a footballing sense, Todibo is better suited to an Everton move right now as compared to Juventus.

The Toffees have signed players from Barcelona before and they should look to use that relationship and grind out a deal for Todibo this summer.