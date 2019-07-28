Everton submit bid for Malcom

Everton have been linked with a move for Malcom all summer.
According to a report from Mundo Deportivo (translated by Sportwitness), the Toffees have now submitted a €40m (£36m) offer for the winger.
Malcom is not a key player at Camp Nou and the Spanish outfit are likely to sell him if a club comes up with an acceptable offer.
It will be interesting to see if they accept Everton’s bid now.
Malcom could prove to be a quality addition to Everton’s attack. They need a wide attacker like him.
Theo Walcott has been poor for a while now and Silva needs to bring in an upgrade.
Malcom has the talent to shine in the Premier League and he will have the hunger to prove himself. He hasn’t had too many chances at Barcelona and he will be determined to turn his career around.
It will be interesting to see if Everton manage to pull this off. The deal would be ideal for all parties involved.
Barcelona have recently signed Griezmann from Atletico Madrid and they cannot accommodate Malcom next year. They should look to cash in on him soon.
The 22-year-old needs a fresh start and the likes of Richarlison and Bernard could help him settle in at Everton next season.