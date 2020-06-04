Everton ready to submit bid for Christian Luyindama

Everton have been linked with the Galatasaray defender Christian Luyindama for a while now.

The player is a target for Carlo Ancelotti this summer and the Toffees are now willing to submit a bid for him.

The 26-year-old has done well in Turkey and he could prove to be a good addition to the Everton back four.

Luyindama has been linked with Aston Villa in the recent months as well.

As per Asist Analiz TV (via Sportwitness), Everton will offer around €8m for the centre back.

It will be interesting to see how Galatasaray react to the offer when it arrives. The Turkish club value their defender at €15m.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can reach an agreement this summer.

Luyindama will certainly be keen on a move to the Premier League if the opportunity presents itself.

At Everton, he will be able to work with a world-class manager like Ancelotti as well. The move would be a major step up in his career.

If the Toffees can convince his club, the deal should be pretty easy to complete. They can certainly offer a better financial package than Galatasaray to the defender and he is unlikely to need too much convincing to move to Goodison Park.